IAS XI beat IPS XI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 8



The IAS XI defeated the IPS XI in a T-20 match played at Bishop Cotton School here on Sunday. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave the trophy to the winning team.

“Youth should engage actively in sports as it teaches valuable life lessons. Sports bring discipline and focus in our life, besides making us physical fit and healthier,” said the Chief Minister while inaugurating the match.

In response to IAS XI’s total of 214 runs, IPS XI were bowled out for 167. Abid Hussain Sadiq, who scored 82 runs and took a crucial wicket for the winning team, was adjudged Man of the Match.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu