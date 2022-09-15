 I&B Minister for one-time loan settlement of SCs : The Tribune India

I&B Minister for one-time loan settlement of SCs

Interest and penalty amounts to Rs 12 crore

I&B Minister for one-time loan settlement of SCs

Information Technology Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Wednesday. Photo: Lalit Kumar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

The tribal community constitutes 5.71 per cent of the total population of the state and the provision for one-time settlement will be made to settle the interest and penalty amount of Rs 12 crore of 12,000 Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on loans taken from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Development Corporation, said Technical Education, Information and Technology and Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda.

Atal Tunnel was proving to be a boon for the tribal people and they were provided land for cultivation under the FRA, he said, while interacting with mediapersons here today.

New milestones had been achieved in e-governance during the present tenure of the BJP government and 113 online services were being provided through Himachal Online Service e-District.

He said the Chief Minister’s Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 was started to address the grievances of the public in a time-bound manner in September 2019 and, so far, 4,29,256 complaints had been redressed.

Drawing a comparison, he said only seven offices were connected with the e-office facility during the Congress regime while at present, 120 offices had been made e-office. Apart from this, 88 offices of the Secretariat had also been connected with e-office.

As many as 14 MoUs worth Rs 2,833 crore were signed under the Global Investors Meet out of which four MoUs worth Rs 2,089 crore had begun ground implementation, he said and added that Himachal had become the first state to formulate a policy to promote the drone industry.

The minister said 363 technical education and industrial training institutes are functional and 50 ITIs had been upgraded and 26 new ITIs were opened. The Congress had no vision, policy and programmes for the people and Congress leaders were giving false guarantees to lure the voters.

