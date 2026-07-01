About 1,200 farmers from Himachal were apprised about sustainable farming techniques during the month-long 'Khet Bachao Abhiyaan' conducted by ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI), Shimla. This nationwide outreach campaign was aimed at promoting the balanced use of fertilisers and sustainable agricultural practices amongst farmers.

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The campaign was held across ICAR-CPRI headquarters at Shimla and its regional stations located in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya. The campaign also emphasised key components of sustainable agriculture, including soil testing, Soil Health Card awareness, balanced nutrient management, natural farming, water conservation, use of quality seed, seed treatment, green manuring, modern sowing techniques and water-efficient farming practices. Farmers were encouraged to adopt climate-resilient technologies and scientific crop management practices to improve productivity while conserving natural resources.

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A total of 17 multidisciplinary teams, including six teams from the ICAR-CPRI headquarters at Shimla, remained in the field throughout the month. The teams visited villages, organised awareness programmes, conducted diagnostic surveys, and interacted directly with farmers to address field-level challenges while providing timely technical advisories for effective crop protection.

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Dr Brajesh Singh, Director, CPRI, Shimla said, “The overwhelming response from farmers reflects their growing confidence in scientific interventions and the importance of timely field-level guidance. Through the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyaan', ICAR-CPRI has strengthened its direct engagement with farmers by delivering practical solutions for crop protection and sustainable agriculture. The institute remains committed to expanding its outreach programmes so that the latest research, technologies and innovations reach the farming community, ultimately enhancing productivity, improving farmers’ incomes and contributing to national food and nutritional security.”

“As part of the campaign, scientists conducted 178 on-field demonstrations, showcasing improved crop management practices, integrated pest and disease management, seed treatment technologies and other scientific interventions for sustainable farming. To maximise awareness at the grassroots level, 1,052 banners, posters and placards were displayed in villages and farming clusters, while an extensive digital outreach campaign reached nearly 1.5 lakh stakeholders through social media platforms,” he said.

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Dr Pynbianlang K, Co-Nodal Officer of the campaign, said that the Shimla teams covered several blocks in Shimla and Solan districts, where they organised nearly 25 awareness programmes, directly benefiting around 1,200 farmers through interactive sessions, field demonstrations and location-specific technical guidance.

He said that scientists including Dr Jagdev Sharma, Dr Alok Kumar, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dr Vinod Kumar, Dr Vinay Sagar and Dr Som Dutt played a key role in coordinating field activities and engaging with farming communities.