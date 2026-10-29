Ice skating rink to boost adventure tourism in Kinnaur: Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of an ice skating rink at Rakchham gram panchayat in Kinnaur district, to be built at a cost of Rs 2.97 crore. He said the state government aimed to promote tourism and create self-employment opportunities for local youth, particularly through adventure sports.

Negi said Kinnaur was important not only from a tourism perspective but also strategically due to its proximity to the international border. Promoting border tourism, he added, would boost the local economy and help reduce travel time for the Army to reach the border.

Advertisement

Highlighting the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, the minister said the government was committed to ensuring that tribal communities benefited from the legislation. He also referred to the Himachal Pradesh Nautor Land Rules, 1968, introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, which aimed to provide land rights to tribal people and marginalised communities.

Advertisement

He urged landless residents of Kinnaur to avail themselves of the benefits available under the relevant laws and secure land in their own names. Negi said around 800 poor and deprived people in the tribal district had been granted land leases during the tenure of the present state government, enabling them to acquire land ownership rights.

Later, the minister laid the foundation stone of a sewerage scheme at Batseri gram panchayat, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore.