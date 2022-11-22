Shimla: Iconic landmark Rivoli building crumbles

Shimla: The demolition of the dilapidated Rivoli building, which housed a popular single-screen theatre until a decade back, has started. In the absence of proper maintenance, the building kept deteriorating and a portion of it caved in some time ago in Shimla on Monday. Lalit Kumar
Restore Choli-Hilling bus service, demand locals
Bharmour: Residents of the remote Lamu and Quarsi tribal areas are upset over the suspension of HRTC bus service on the Choli-Hilling route. They are forced to travel in private vehicles by paying exorbitant fares. They said area residents were facing a lot of inconvenience and urged the government to restore the bus service at the earliest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna