Shimla: Iconic landmark Rivoli building crumbles

Our Correspondent

Shimla: The demolition of the dilapidated Rivoli building, which housed a popular single-screen theatre until a decade back, has started. In the absence of proper maintenance, the building kept deteriorating and a portion of it caved in some time ago in Shimla on Monday. Lalit Kumar

Restore Choli-Hilling bus service, demand locals

Bharmour: Residents of the remote Lamu and Quarsi tribal areas are upset over the suspension of HRTC bus service on the Choli-Hilling route. They are forced to travel in private vehicles by paying exorbitant fares. They said area residents were facing a lot of inconvenience and urged the government to restore the bus service at the earliest.

