ICSE Class X, XII results out: Girls perform a shade better than boys

Girls have done marginally better than boys in the Class X and Class XII results declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination today. While the girls managed a pass percentage of 99.89 in Class X and 100 per cent in Class XII, the pass percentage among boys in Class X is 99.56 per cent and 99.15 per cent in Class XII.

A total of 1,803 students, 918 boys and 885 girls, appeared for the Class X examination from 25 schools affiliated to ICSE in the state. In Class XII, the number of candidates was 444, 235 boys and 209 girls, from 13 schools.

In the schools affiliated to the ICSE in Shimla, Saanvi Bharota topped Class X in Auckland House School by scoring 97.8 per cent marks. Ujjaini Thakur (96.6 per cent) and Pritha Deogar (96.2 per cent) finished second and third, respectively. At Auckland House School for Boys, Shivam Verma topped Class X with 93.60 per cent marks. Ramit Sanjeev Marwah and Chirag Sharwan secured the second and the third position, respectively, with 93.40 per cent marks each.

At Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, Aarav Jain topped Class X by scoring 95.4 per cent marks while Abhijeet Chatterjee secured the second position with 94.8 percent.

At Shimla Public School, Khalini, Radhika Sharma topped Class X by scoring 93 per cent marks. Aradhaya Gautam finished second with 86.2 per cent marks and Trisha Verma third with 86 per cent marks.

Trinity students excel

Kullu: Trinity School Mohal has once again demonstrated its academic excellence with a remarkable 100 per cent pass rate in the ICSE Class X board examinations. This outstanding achievement is a testament to the dedication of students, teachers and parents in fostering a culture of learning and success.

Tanya led the top performers, securing first position with an impressive 94.6 per cent. She was closely followed by Aditya Thakur, who scored 94 per cent and Harshit Kapoor with 93.8 per cent. — OC