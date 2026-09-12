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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IDBI Bank donates Rs 5L tractor to Nauni varsity

IDBI Bank donates Rs 5L tractor to Nauni varsity

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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An official of IDBI bank hands over keys to Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja.
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As part of its commitment towards community development and strengthening institutional partnerships, IDBI Bank, Solan Branch, donated a tractor worth Rs 5 lakh to Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

The keys to the tractor were handed over to University Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja yesterday. The initiative was undertaken under the leadership of IDBI Bank CGM Ravi Narayan Patra, Regional Head Ashok Kumar Singal and Branch Head Anupam Chouhan.

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The tractor will support the University’s agricultural and horticultural operations and help improve efficiency in various field-based activities, particularly on its research farms. The initiative reflects IDBI Bank’s commitment to supporting institutions working in the fields of education, agriculture, horticulture and community development.

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The donation also seeks to further strengthen the relationship between IDBI Bank and the University and promote greater institutional engagement and long-term collaboration.

Prof Baweja thanked IDBI Bank for the generous gesture and appreciated the initiative, stating that the tractor would help strengthen agricultural operations at the university’s research farms and support various field activities.

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