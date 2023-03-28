Identify land for anganwari centres: SDM

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 27

SDM Arun Sharma today impressed upon officials of the Women and Child Development Department to provide all basic facilities at anganwari centres.

He directed them to identify land for anganwari centres that did not have their own buildings as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting of the sub-divisional-level task force and the monitoring committee here, he reviewed the activities under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. He asked the officials concerned to organise camps to make people aware of the falling gender ratio and education of adolescent girls.

The SDM laid emphasis on taking necessary steps to identify girls, who had dropped out of schools and encourage them re-enrol.

He said under the Beti Hai Anmol Yojana, better publicity of various schemes related to the health of adolescent girls needed to be ensured so that they could be benefitted. He added that training related to self-defence would be imparted to girls.