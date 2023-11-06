Identify land for childcare home, Lahaul and Spiti DC to officials

Mandi, November 5
Deputy Commissioner Lahaul and Spiti Rahul Kumar has directed the officials of Women and Child Development Department to identify land for setting up childcare home in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.
He held a meeting in this regard with officials of the department concerned yesterday. The DC stated that due to lack of child care home in the district, the underprivileged children were being sent out of the district for providing child care facility.
The DC stated that no case of child labour or child beggary was reported in the district. He directed the office bearers of District Child Protection Committee to start an awareness campaign about the rights of children.
