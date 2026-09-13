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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Identify, nurture hidden talent in remote areas: Jai Ram

Identify, nurture hidden talent in remote areas: Jai Ram

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur inaugurates under-19 Inter-Zonal Sports Competition for Boys at Balichowki in Mandi.
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Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated the district-level under-19 Inter-Zonal Sports Competition for boys from government schools at Balichowki in his home constituency of Seraj in Mandi district. Around 640 students from 18 zones are participating in the competition.

Thakur, while addressing the players, stressed the need to identify and nurture hidden sporting and artistic talent, particularly in remote areas of the state.

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He urged the students to work hard and face challenges with determination, saying that routine efforts were not enough in today’s highly competitive environment. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme, Thakur said it had consistently highlighted talented individuals from different parts of the country, inspiring young people and society.

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He specifically mentioned Parishti Thakur from Thachi, who is representing India at a youth leadership programme in Russia, describing her achievement as a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh. He also praised Balichowki school student Jeevana Thakur for her singing talent.

Thakur emphasised that sports were an essential part of life alongside education, as physical fitness contributed to a healthy mind. He advised the players to accept victory and defeat in the true spirit of sportsmanship and continue striving for excellence.

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Thakur alleged that several buildings in Balichowki had been constructed during his tenure, but the present government had locked a completed hospital building, depriving people of healthcare facilities.

He expressed confidence that development works in the area would soon regain momentum and announced Rs 51,000 from his MLA discretionary fund for the organising committee.

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