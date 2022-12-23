Identify places for EV charging stations: DC

Chamba, December 22
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana today directed officials to identify places for setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the district.
In a press note issued here, Rana directed the officials concerned to submit a list of feasible places to set up EV charging stations such as offices, parking lots, petrol stations and bus stands to the DC’s office. He said the government would emphasise on maximising the use of EVs in the state. “The initiative can be started with the government replacing its vehicles with EVs.
