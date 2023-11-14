IFS officer shifted in three days, CAT quashes order

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The Central Administrative Tribunal has quashed an order of the Himachal Pradesh Government vide which an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer was re-transferred within three days of joining at his place of posting.

Applicant Sushil Kumar filed an application before the Chandigarh Bench of the tribunal through counsel DR Sharma. The judgment of the Bench has been delivered on the basis of the view expressed by the third member. The order was referred to the third member after divergent views were expressed by two members of the Chandigarh Bench. Sushil Kumar said he was inducted into IFS vide notification dated January 1. He was transferred vide notification dated February 14 on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board (CSB) and was posted as DCF(T), Una. He assumed duty at Una on February 14. Suddenly, in modification of the earlier order dated February 14, respondent no. 2 (Principal Secretary Forest) issued a notification on February 17 whereby he was shifted to Rampur.

Sharma argued that the transfer order was against prescribed rules. Even if it is assumed that premature transfer was a dire necessity, it violated para 3 of the notification dated April 10, 2015 in accordance with which respondent no. 2 has to cite reasons for transfer. But no reason was recorded.