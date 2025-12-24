DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / IGMC assault case: Association defends doctor, patient’s kin seek his termination

IGMC assault case: Association defends doctor, patient’s kin seek his termination

Family and friends of patient meet Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:33 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A doctor assaults a patient at IGMC, Shimla. Video grab
Advertisement

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) today came out in defence of their colleague, who is accused of assaulting a patient in a pulmonary ward on Monday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the family and friends of the assaulted patient met Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi, demanding termination of the services of the accused doctor and registration of an attempt to murder case against him. Chopal MLA Balbir Verma accompanied people of his constituency.

Advertisement

The Health Minister said it was really unfortunate on the part of the doctor to assault a patient.

Advertisement

At a press conference on the premises of the hospital, the doctors claimed that it was the patient who started the scuffle and the accused doctor reacted in self-defence. “Only one side of the story is being highlighted. We demand an impartial inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth,” said the RDA office-bearers. As per the statement of the suspended doctor, which was read out by the RDA office-bearers, it was the patient who misbehaved with him first. The patient abused him and his family and then attacked him, he claimed. The doctor, who is also hospitalised, sought strict action against the patient.

The patient’s family and friends urged the SP to order an inquiry into the role of all doctors concerned and the staff. They demanded that all proofs, including digital evidence, should be seized.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts