IGMC assault case: Association defends doctor, patient’s kin seek his termination

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) today came out in defence of their colleague, who is accused of assaulting a patient in a pulmonary ward on Monday.

Meanwhile, the family and friends of the assaulted patient met Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi, demanding termination of the services of the accused doctor and registration of an attempt to murder case against him. Chopal MLA Balbir Verma accompanied people of his constituency.

The Health Minister said it was really unfortunate on the part of the doctor to assault a patient.

At a press conference on the premises of the hospital, the doctors claimed that it was the patient who started the scuffle and the accused doctor reacted in self-defence. “Only one side of the story is being highlighted. We demand an impartial inquiry into the incident to bring out the truth,” said the RDA office-bearers. As per the statement of the suspended doctor, which was read out by the RDA office-bearers, it was the patient who misbehaved with him first. The patient abused him and his family and then attacked him, he claimed. The doctor, who is also hospitalised, sought strict action against the patient.

The patient’s family and friends urged the SP to order an inquiry into the role of all doctors concerned and the staff. They demanded that all proofs, including digital evidence, should be seized.