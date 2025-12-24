IGMC assault case: Indiscipline won’t be tolerated, complete probe today, says CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed that the inquiry into the incident involving alleged beating up of a patient by a Resident Doctor be completed by December 24 and necessary action be taken at the earliest.

He today held a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and the Directorate of Medical Education to discuss various issues. The Chief Minister sought detailed information from officials of the Health Department, IGMC and the Directorate of Medical Education regarding all facts connected with the incident that took place on December 22.

He said that professional behaviour in every institution should be polite and calm, as it reflects not only an individual’s character but also the image of the institution. “Doctors, who have studied at the IGMC, have brought recognition to the state both in India and abroad but incident at the IGMC was completely unacceptable and that indiscipline would not be tolerated in any institution,” he added.

The Chief Minister also directed the Directorate of Medical Education to provide induction training to doctors joining medical colleges for senior residency. He reviewed the senior residency process in detail and issued necessary guidelines.

He said that over the past three years, the state government has taken several ambitious initiatives in the field of medical education. World-class standards were being adopted to provide a better working environment for doctors and paramedical staff in institutions and hospitals, he said.

Sukhu the government will spend more than Rs 3,000 crore on improving the availability of modern health services and on the development and expansion of health infrastructure. He further said that old medical equipment that has been in use for over two decades in health institutions was being replaced with new and advanced equipment.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil shared several valuable suggestions related to medical education in the meeting.