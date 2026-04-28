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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IGMC nursing officers trained in pain mgmt, palliative care

IGMC nursing officers trained in pain mgmt, palliative care

To avail of home care services, patients can contact helpline number 8448191580

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:01 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Doctors and nursing staff during a workshop at the IGMC in Shimla.
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The Pain and Palliative Care Cell, under the Department of Radiotherapy, at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla organised a workshop for nursing officers of the hospital and the Tertiary Cancer Centre, focusing on improving care for patients suffering from cancer and other life-limiting illnesses. IGMC Principal Dr Sita Thakur inaugurated the workshop while Sister Hanife and Arvind from AIIMS-Jodhpur and Neelam Sharad from AIIMS-Delhi were the resource persons.

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The nursing officers were sensitised to the importance of effective communication with patients suffering from cancer and other serious illnesses. Sessions focused on how to break bad news empathetically, address collusion and bridge communication gaps. Emphasis was also laid on helping patients maintain optimism and dignity in difficult circumstances.

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The participants were trained in pain assessment and management. The programme also covered care for patients in the terminal phase of life, ethical issues in decision-making and strategies to support patients and families dealing with grief.

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Dr Vinay Somya, Head of the Pain and Palliative Care Unit, highlighted various aspects of pain management and its various types such as neuropathic pain, backache, knee pain, frozen shoulder, tennis elbow, primary headaches, cervical pain and neuralgia. He elaborated on both pharmacological treatments and advanced image-guided procedures for managing severe and chronic pain, including related to cancer.

Dr Somya said that the pain and palliative care unit offered home-based palliative care services, supported by Cipla, to bedridden patients, including those suffering from cancer and other chronic conditions. The home care team included trained counsellors and dietitians to ensure comprehensive support for patients. To avail of home care services, patients can contact a helpline number 8448191580.

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