IGMC, nursing students observe Hepatitis Day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 29

On World Hepatitis Day yesterday, students of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital and nursing students of Sister Nivedita College organised various events, including on-the-spot poster-making, a skit and a quiz, to raise awareness about the disease.

Dr Brij Sharma, Head of Department of Gastroenterology, IGMC, dwelt on the causes of hepatitis, mode of its spread, treatment and possible complications if the disease is not treated in time. He said that investigation and medicines for the disease were available free of cost at the IGMC.

