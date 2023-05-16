IGMC-Shimla holds health camp at Kaza hospital

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 15

A health camp was inaugurated by the gastroenterology department of Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, at Kaza hospital in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today. In this camp, Dr Rajesh of Gastroenterology Department, Senior Resident Dr Tahir and technician Ankit attended patients.

Executive Block Medical Officer Dr Tenzin Norbu said in the camp patients were examined for complicated stomach diseases. Along with this, free endoscopy tests were done. The first day of the camp saw heavy crowd.