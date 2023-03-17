IGMC, Tanda medical college to get PET scan machines: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

The government has decided to install PET scan machines at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla, and Tanda medical college in Kangra district to facilitate people, who have to go to other states to get tests done, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the ongoing Budget session in the Assembly today.

Sukhu, while replying to Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania’s query during the Question Hour, said, “We have sanctioned Rs 5 crore for a PET scan machine for the IGMC, Shimla, and shortly funds will also be provided for the purchase of the machine for Tanda medical college.”

Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal asked a supplementary question about patients having to wait for long to get CT scans done in medical colleges. To this, Sukhu said that this was a serious problem faced by patients. “We will acquire high-tech CT scan machines for medical colleges so that patients, who often have to wait for more than three months, get tests done in a short time. Besides, we will also explore the possibility of roping in private parties so that CT scans can be done within a day or two.”

Pathania had sought details about the number of ventilators, their working condition and CT scan facility at Tanda medical college. Sukhu said, “There are 147 ventilators at Tanda medical college and 132 of these are working. The CT scan machine at the hospital is also functional.”

The Chief Minister said that four doctors had been transferred from Tanda medical college while 34 doctors had been sent to other medical colleges temporarily. “The strength of doctors and other faculty members is fixed as per norms. There is no proposal to increase their number at Tanda medical college,” he added.

To Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan’s question regarding the construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that efforts were being made to ensure transparency in the tendering process. “Our endeavor is to enforce the rule of one contractor-two works to ensure timely completion of awarded works. The department is keen that the allotted works are completed before the deadline,” he added.