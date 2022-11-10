IGNOU extends admission date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission to various UG/PG (bachelor and master’s) programmes and diploma/PG diploma courses for the July session till November 11. The university provides the facility of free education in BAG/BCOMG/BSCG programmes for students belonging to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe community for the July 2022 session. Interested candidates may now register online on the IGNOU website (www.ignou.ac.in) till November 11.

Interactive session organised

St Bede’s College organised an interactive session on its academic collaboration with US-based Harrisburg University. Dr Robert Furey, professor of integrated sciences, was the guest speaker. Students depicted the culture of India through classical Kinnauri and Rajasthani dances. Prof Furey talked about various courses being offered by the university for students of St Bede’s College. The university is offering MS in biotechnology, cybersecurity and geospatial technology and analytics to the college students.