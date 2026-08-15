IGP Dullar among 4 honoured with President’s medal

Four police personnel from Himachal, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abhishek Dullar, have been honoured with the distinguished President’s Police Medal on the occasion of Independence Day. Dullar has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). Besides, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gurdev Chand Sharma has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

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The other two recipients of the prestigious honour are Inspector Amar Singh (President’s Medal for Meritorious Service) and ASI Jagbir Singh (President’s Medal for Meritorious Service). These national honours recognise exemplary service, unwavering dedication and outstanding professionalism in the line of duty. “The recognition reflects their commitment to the highest standards of policing and public service. The Himachal Police extend their heartiest congratulations to all the awardees and salute their dedicated service to the nation,” said DGP Ashok Tiwari.

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