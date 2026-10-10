IGST ‘kills’ Shipki La trade, traders seek relief

The Kinnaur Indo-China Trade Association has urged the Union Finance Ministry to resolve the issue of the levy of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on traditional border trade through Shipki La, saying the tax has rendered the historic trade economically unviable.

In a representation to the Finance Ministry, association president Hishey Negi sought urgent intervention to provide IGST relief to traders and facilitate the resumption of traditional barter trade between India and China through the high-altitude pass in Kinnaur district.

Advertisement

Negi called for a fair, legally sound and practical solution that recognises the distinctive nature of traditional barter-based border trade and separates it from ordinary commercial imports. He also sought a time-bound decision and clear guidelines to enable traders to resume operations with certainty and economic viability.

Advertisement

Trade through Shipki La was resumed on August 1 this year after a six-year suspension. However, the Centre’s imposition of IGST within a week of the reopening forced traders to halt operations. Following the return of the first batch of traders who had travelled to China with their goods, the trading community decided to boycott further trade until the tax issue is resolved.

Negi urged the Centre to reconsider the levy and provide an appropriate exemption, waiver or other legally permissible relief for eligible traditional border barter trade. He also called for an unambiguous written clarification to Customs authorities and other concerned departments on the applicable tax treatment to eliminate uncertainty among traders.

Advertisement

He said the reopening had generated considerable hope among the people of upper Kinnaur after years of suspension caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the unresolved IGST issue had dampened those expectations.

The association president also pointed out that the 57th GST Council meeting had concluded without a specific resolution on the matter in its published recommendations, despite repeated representations and intervention sought by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Emphasising the historical and economic significance of the trade, Negi said Shipki La was not an ordinary commercial route but part of a centuries-old trading system sustained by generations of tribal communities living along the international border.

The trade traditionally relied on the exchange of goods rather than conventional commercial transactions involving modern logistics and foreign-exchange arrangements. Its limited scale, seasonal nature, difficult high-altitude terrain and traditional transportation methods, he argued, warranted a tax framework suited to its unique characteristics.

Negi added that border villages could not remain vibrant through infrastructure development alone and needed sustainable livelihoods and meaningful economic opportunities, in line with the objectives of the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme.