IHBT observes World Environment Day

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 7

The CSIR-Himalayan Institute of Bio-resource Technology (IHBT) celebrated World Environment Day yesterday. The institute Director Dr Sanjay Kumar in his address said the IHBT was constantly striving toward the goal of discovering, innovating, and developing products and technologies from the Himalayan bio-resources for social, environmental, industrial and academic benefits.

Dr SS Samant, Director, Himalayan Forest Research Institute , Shimla, delivered a lecture on ‘Biodiversity Conservation and Management in context to Indian Himalayan Region’. He said the flora and fauna of the Himalayas were special and the effect of climate change was now visible in the region.