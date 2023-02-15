IHM experts give tips to street vendors

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 14

Specialists from the Institute of Hotel Management here gave cooking tips to street vendors at the tourist destination of Bir-Billing in Kangra.

Head of Department Puneet Banta said the six-day destination-based skill development programme concluded today. As many as 31 persons, including 12 men and 19 women, took part in the programme. Participants were trained in preparation of traditional Himachali dishes as well as hotel management techniques like bed preparation and maintaining hygiene.

Banta said they were also taught about the economics of food and hotel management so that they could improve their overall income. Besides, trainees were given tips on communication skills and body language, he added.