IHM experts give tips to street vendors

Hamirpur, February 14
Specialists from the Institute of Hotel Management here gave cooking tips to street vendors at the tourist destination of Bir-Billing in Kangra.
Head of Department Puneet Banta said the six-day destination-based skill development programme concluded today. As many as 31 persons, including 12 men and 19 women, took part in the programme. Participants were trained in preparation of traditional Himachali dishes as well as hotel management techniques like bed preparation and maintaining hygiene.
Banta said they were also taught about the economics of food and hotel management so that they could improve their overall income. Besides, trainees were given tips on communication skills and body language, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...