IHM gets JNU affiliation

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 15

The Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Hamirpur, is now affiliated with Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and the students passing out from here will get degrees and certificates from the JNU from the next session.

This was stated by Dr Jitender Sanjta, IHM Principal and Additional District Magistrate, while addressing students on the occasion of “Theme Lunch” organised by the final-year students of the institute today. Sanjta said apart from catering, students were also trained in housekeeping, front office operations, hotel administration and management.

The autonomous institute was established in 2009 by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation of the state and Union Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation. The annual intake of the institute is 120 students.

Department head Puneet Banta said all final-year students of the institute had got placement in reputed hotels at lucrative salary.