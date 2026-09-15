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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IIAS marks Hindi Diwas with focus on language’s cultural role

IIAS marks Hindi Diwas with focus on language’s cultural role

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Officials attend Hindi Diwas celebrations at the IIAS in Shimla on Monday.
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The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, organised a programme today to mark Hindi Diwas, with discussions focusing on the cultural and national significance of Hindi, its use in administrative work, and its role in knowledge creation and contemporary intellectual discourse.

The programme began with a Saraswati Vandana presented by Dr Anuradha Raturi, Fellow. This was followed by the reading of a message from Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Education, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. In his message, Joshi described Hindi as a strong expression of India’s cultural heritage, national identity and democratic values. He emphasised the need to use simple and effective Hindi in daily official work. The message also highlighted the important role of Hindi and other Indian languages in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat–2047.

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As an institution under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study is also actively participating in the Hindi Diwas celebrations and the 6th All India Hindi Conference being organised in Navi Mumbai. The participation strengthens the Institute’s engagement with national-level initiatives aimed at promoting the wider use of Hindi and ensuring the effective implementation of the Official Language policy.

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During the programme, participants from different sections of the Institute shared their perspectives on various dimensions of Hindi and its relevance in contemporary society.

In his presidential address, Professor Sanjay Bhatt, Fellow, highlighted the broader intellectual and social dimensions of Hindi. He said there was a need to view language not merely as a medium of communication, but also as a strong foundation for knowledge, thought and intellectual discourse.

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