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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IIAS-Shimla Director calls for greater use of Hindi in official work

IIAS-Shimla Director calls for greater use of Hindi in official work

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi addresses a session in Shimla.
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Highlighting the importance of the Hindi language, Prof Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), on Wednesday said there was a need to make the use of Hindi an integral part of the institutional work culture.

He said this while delivering his presidential address at the valedictory ceremony of Hindi Pakhwada, which concluded on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the importance of sustaining awareness and enthusiasm for Hindi in regular official work and day-to-day functioning.

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Nandini Mittal, Deputy Director, Doordarshan Kendra, Shimla, was the chief guest on the occasion. In her address, she spoke about the importance of Hindi and effective communication. She said there was a need for wider use of Hindi and for connecting the language with mass communication and social dialogue.

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During Hindi Pakhwada, various competitions were organised for the officers and employees of the institute. These included essay writing, self-composed poetry recitation, debate, Hindi typing, translation, noting and drafting, and quiz competitions. Participants took part enthusiastically and demonstrated their talent in various linguistic and creative aspects of Hindi.

In addition, 10 employees who had undertaken a higher volume of official work in Hindi were presented with certificates and felicitated on the occasion.

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During the valedictory ceremony, participants who secured first, second and third positions, as well as those who received encouragement prizes in various competitions, were presented with certificates by the chief guest and the Director. The winning teams in the quiz competition, who demonstrated outstanding performance, were also presented with certificates and felicitated.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Sanjay Bhatt, Fellow, IIAS, and Chairman of the Hindi Month Organising Committee. The ceremony concluded with Vande Mataram and the National Anthem.

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