IIAS Shimla hosts international seminar on Lokmanya Tilak’s role in national integration

Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS), Shimla, today inaugurated a three-day International Seminar (Hybrid Mode) on “The Role of Tilak in National Integration”. He said that Lokmanya Tilak was not only a pioneer of India’s freedom movement but also a powerful advocate of India’s cultural consciousness, self-respect, and national unity. His ideas, he remarked, continue to provide direction to the nation even today.

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Addressing the participants during the welcome address, he said that the institute has consistently encouraged academic discourse that connects India’s rich intellectual traditions with contemporary issues.

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He added that the seminar aims to reinterpret the nationalist philosophy of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, with particular emphasis on his ideas of cultural nationalism, Karmayoga, Swaraj, Swadeshi, and national integration in the contemporary context. “The deliberations are centred on Tilak’s contributions to nation-building, cultural renaissance, religious pluralism, and the Indian knowledge tradition,” he added.

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Introducing the theme of the seminar, Professor RC Sinha, National Fellow at IIAS and convener of the seminar, stated that Tilak’s personality and contributions cannot be confined merely to political leadership. “Through his seminal work Gita Rahasya, Tilak offered a profound interpretation of Karmayoga that provided an ideological foundation for India’s freedom struggle. Tilak transformed India’s cultural heritage into a powerful instrument of public awakening, thereby broadening the scope of national consciousness,” he said.

Delivering the inaugural address, Professor Kuldip Chand Agnihotri, former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh and Executive Vice-Chairman of the Haryana Sahitya and Sanskriti Akademi, said that Lokmanya Tilak instilled self-confidence, cultural pride, and national consciousness among the people of India. He said that, for Tilak, Swaraj was not merely a question of political freedom but also the foundation of India’s cultural, intellectual and moral self-reliance.

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The seminar also highlighted that Tilak infused self-confidence among the people through his historic proclamation, “Swaraj is my birthright,” and transformed public celebrations such as Ganesh Utsav and Shivaji Utsav into effective platforms for national awakening and social cohesion. His concepts of Karma Yoga, Swadeshi, and cultural nationalism continue to occupy a significant place in India’s intellectual and cultural journey.

During the seminar, scholars from universities and institutions in India and abroad will present research papers on a wide range of themes, including Tilak as a nationalist, cultural nationalism, religious pluralism and national integration, the concept of Swaraj, Gita Rahasya, Karmayoga, Swadeshi, the Indian knowledge tradition, and Tilak’s contribution to the making of modern India.