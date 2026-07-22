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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IIIT-Una hosts workshop to boost quantum technology awareness

IIIT-Una hosts workshop to boost quantum technology awareness

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Rajesh Sharma
Tribune News Service
Una, Updated At : 01:15 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The faculty members and the participants at the ‘QuantaRISE’ workshop organised at the IIIT in Una on Tuesday.
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The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, in collaboration with the Quantum Materials & Devices (QMD) Foundation, IIT-Delhi, organised ‘QuantaRISE’, a Quantum Awareness Workshop under the National Quantum Mission (NQM) on Tuesday. The one-day workshop aimed to create awareness about emerging quantum technologies and equip students, researchers and faculty members with valuable insights into one of the fastest-growing frontiers of science and engineering.

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The workshop was jointly inaugurated by Prof Manish Gaur, Director, IIIT-Una, and Prof Rajendra Singh, Director, QMD Foundation and Associate Dean (Research and Development), IIT-Delhi. Dr Abhishek Jain, Secretary, Technical Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh, joined the inaugural session virtually.

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Speaking on the occasion, Prof Manish Gaur said the National Quantum Mission is India’s flagship programme for advancing research and developing quantum technologies. Backed by a budget of Rs 6,003.65 crore for the period 2023–2031, the Mission aims to establish India as a global leader in quantum computing, communications, sensing and advanced quantum materials.

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The IIIT Director highlighted the transformative potential of quantum technologies in shaping the future of science, engineering and innovation. The technical sessions covered quantum materials, semiconductor heterostructures, integrated quantum photonics, quantum sensing, quantum computing, industry applications and career opportunities in the rapidly evolving quantum technology sector.

The workshop featured expert lectures by distinguished speakers, including Dr Praveen Kumar from Plaksha University, Dr Shiv Kumar from the QMD Foundation, Prof Rajesh Kumar from the IIT-Roorkee, Dr Vidur Raj from Quanastra, Dr Nishant Dogra from Qzabre, Switzerland, and other experts from the QMD Foundation. A major highlight of the workshop was the hands-on demonstration session, where participants gained practical exposure to quantum simulation tools and emerging technologies.

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Prof Gaur said the IIIT-Una remains committed to promoting cutting-edge research and interdisciplinary learning in alignment with the objectives of the National Quantum Mission. Dr Jain encouraged students and researchers to actively engage with frontier technologies and contribute to India’s technological advancement. Prof Singh highlighted the vision of the QMD Foundation and its efforts to strengthen India’s quantum ecosystem through research, education, industry collaboration and capacity building.

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