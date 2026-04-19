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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IIM-Sirmaur highlights global outreach, strong placements at 10th convocation

IIM-Sirmaur highlights global outreach, strong placements at 10th convocation

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:10 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries during the convocation of the IIM-Sirmaur at Dhaula Kuan.
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The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, marked a major milestone with its 10th convocation at Dhaula Kuan, reflecting a decade of academic excellence, global engagement and institutional growth.

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Siddharth Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Tata Trusts, attended as the chief guest and delivered the convocation address, while Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIM-Sirmaur Ajay S Shriram presided over the ceremony.

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Presenting the annual report for 2025-26, Director Prafulla Y Agnihotri highlighted key achievements in academics, research, placements and global collaborations. He noted that the institute offers a diverse range of programmes, including the flagship MBA, MBA in Tourism Management, MBA in Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Management, PhD in Management, Bachelor of Management Studies and executive programmes such as the Executive MBA and Executive MBA in Digital Transformation and Analytics.

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A significant highlight was the progress of the Post Graduate Programme for Executives in Leadership in Smart Manufacturing (PGPEX-LSM), conducted in collaboration with RWTH Aachen University, Germany. The graduation of its first batch this year underscores the institute’s alignment with national initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’, he said.

Strengthening its global presence, IIM-Sirmaur expanded partnerships with leading international institutions, including emlyon Business School, Saint Marie De Chavagnes, University of Mauritius, University of Technology Mauritius and the Ministry of Tertiary Education Science and Research Mauritius. These collaborations enabled student exchanges, joint programmes and research initiatives, enhancing global exposure, said Agnihotri.

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Despite a challenging economic environment, the institute recorded strong placement outcomes. More than 400 firms engaged with the campus, with around 220 companies participating in final placements and offering over 250 roles, the Director told the audience. The average cost to company stood at Rs 15.9 lakh per annum, with the highest package reaching Rs 30 lakh per annum. Key recruiters included MG Motor, Dabur, EY, Tech Mahindra, Taj Hotels and Amul.

The Director also highlighted notable faculty achievements, including publications in leading A-category and A journals, research grants, books with international publishers, contributions to public discourse and patents in emerging interdisciplinary fields. These developments reflected the institute’s growing stature as a research-driven and globally oriented management institution, he said.

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