IIT launches five skill development courses for youth

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), has launched five one-month courses to develop the skills of youth in the state.

The courses being provided by the IIT-Mandi are embedded systems, model predictive control for industrial systems, computational fluid dynamics, finite element modelling for engineering and product design and manufacturing.

The course is open to diploma engineers, engineering students, practicing/working engineers, post graduate and PhD level students, and teachers/faculty members of technical institutions of the state.