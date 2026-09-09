IIT Mandi committee initiates probe into controversial Janmashtami poster row

The controversy over a poster displayed during a Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebration at IIT Mandi has intensified, with an institute-constituted committee initiating an inquiry into the circumstances in which the poster was displayed on campus and identifying those responsible.

The poster, titled “Bhagavad Gita – The Timeless Wisdom: Karma,” had triggered criticism on social media over its explanation of the traditional four divisions of society while referring to verses from the Bhagavad Gita, including Chapter 3, Verse 8 and Chapter 4, Verse 13.

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It described the roles associated with Brahmanas, Vaishyas, Kshatriyas and Shudras. Its reference to Shudras as serving the “higher classes” drew objections from several social media users, who alleged that the wording promoted caste-based hierarchy and discrimination. Questions were also raised over how such content came to be displayed at a premier educational institution.

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Following the controversy, IIT Mandi Registrar Kumar Sambhav Pandey clarified that the Janmashtami programme was not an official institute event and had been organised by students. He said the controversial poster had not been endorsed by the institute administration.

The institute subsequently constituted a committee to examine the matter. According to the latest update, the committee has begun questioning the organisers to establish details of the event and determine how the poster came to be displayed on the institute's premises.

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The committee has also taken possession of the poster used during the event as part of its inquiry.

The investigation is under way and is expected to take a few more days before the committee reaches any conclusion. The Registrar said further action would be taken based on the committee’s recommendations after the inquiry is completed.

He also clarified that if the matter is found to fall under the provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, it would be handed over to the police for investigation as required by law.

If the matter does not fall under the Act, the institute will take appropriate action at its level based on the committee’s findings and recommendations.