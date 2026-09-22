IIT-Mandi conclave focuses on responsible value creation with AI

The School of Management at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi concluded the fourth edition of its flagship AI and leadership conclave, AiXcelrate 4.0, with discussions focusing on responsible AI leadership, business value creation and the challenges of scaling artificial intelligence across organisations.

Held on September 19 and 20 at the IIT-Mandi campus, the two-day conclave was organised around the theme “Next Gen AI-Leadership: Beyond the Horizon to Monetizing AI”. The programme brought together industry leaders, practitioners, faculty members and students to discuss how organisations can move beyond AI experimentation and adoption towards sustainable business advantage.

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IIT-Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera highlighted the importance of responsible leadership as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into organisations and society.

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“Responsible AI leadership requires us to consider the larger societal consequences of the choices we make, while ensuring that innovation remains aligned with human values and meaningful outcomes,” he said. He stressed the need to prepare leaders who can combine technological capabilities with responsibility and social purpose.

The first day featured a panel discussion on “Moving from Productivity and Automation to Strategic Advantage: The AI Value Shift”. The session examined whether efficiency gains alone could provide sustainable competitive advantage. Ashley D’Acouza, Chief Data Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola, cautioned that widespread access to AI did not automatically create a competitive advantage.

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“The AI advantage is still far away. We are still in the experimentation phase,” D’Acouza said, stressing the importance of leadership, strategic vision and aligning AI capabilities with specific business requirements.

The second day focused on moving from AI adoption to measurable business growth and scaling successful initiatives from pilot projects to enterprise-wide implementation. Discussions covered customer acquisition, personalisation, innovation, decision-making, revenue growth, data infrastructure, governance, workforce readiness and human oversight.

Rohit Kilam, Chief Technology Officer, HDFC Life, discussed the evolving relationship between humans and AI. He observed that AI was likely to increasingly handle tasks that were readily verifiable, while human judgement would remain important in areas involving ambiguity and uncertainty.

The conclave concluded with a valedictory session that emphasised the importance of sustained industry-academia engagement in preparing organisations and future managers for the next phase of AI adoption.