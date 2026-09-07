IIT Mandi controversies: From a Mahabharata skit to a caste-hierarchy poster, why the institute has faced repeated rows

IIT Mandi has once again found itself at the centre of a controversy after a poster displayed on the institute premises during Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations triggered questions over caste hierarchy and representation.

The latest episode has brought renewed attention to a series of controversies that have surfaced at the institute over the years.

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The institute faced controversy as early as 2012, when students allegedly mocked religious figures in a short play based on the “Draupadi Cheerharan” episode from the Mahabharata during a freshers’ party. Following public outrage, the students reportedly submitted a written apology.

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More than a decade later, another debate emerged around IIT Mandi Director Professor Laxmidhar Behera. In 2023, Behera appealed to students to take a pledge against consuming non-vegetarian food. His remarks also drew attention after he linked incidents such as landslides and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh to what he described as cruelty towards animals.

Around the same period, an old video of Behera surfaced following his appointment as director. In the video, he was seen claiming that chanting religious mantras could help free a family from the alleged influence of evil spirits. The remarks sparked debate over the place of spiritual beliefs in an institution associated with science and technology.

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The institute again came under scrutiny in June 2026 when its Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Applications organised a conference featuring sessions on the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Ayurveda, reincarnation and other subjects. A group of scientists, researchers and teachers subsequently issued an open letter questioning IIT Mandi’s decision to host the conference and raising concerns about the role of such themes within a scientific institution.

The latest caste-hierarchy poster controversy has added another layer to the debate surrounding the campus. While each episode had a different trigger — from cultural performances and dietary appeals to religious claims and academic events — the recurring controversies have raised broader questions about the boundaries between personal beliefs, cultural traditions, institutional activities and scientific education.

As the latest row unfolds, attention is likely to remain focused on how IIT Mandi responds to concerns over the poster and what it signals about the institution’s approach to sensitive questions involving religion, caste and campus life.