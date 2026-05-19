icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / IIT-Mandi harnesses AI to make climate, water data accessible across 19 languages

IIT-Mandi harnesses AI to make climate, water data accessible across 19 languages

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 10:05 PM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi, has launched WatershedAI, a new artificial intelligence-powered application that enables users to generate climate and water resource assessment reports for river basins and catchment areas across India in 19 languages.

Advertisement

The free tool, available on the Indian Climate Information Explorer (INCLINE) platform, has been developed by the Himalayan Climate Impact Research Laboratory at IIT-Mandi. It combines hydrological modelling, deep learning and multilingual AI to produce publication-ready climate reports within three to eight minutes.

Advertisement

According to the institute, the platform is designed to make scientific climate information more accessible to researchers, policymakers, students and the general public, particularly in regions where reliable hydrological data is scarce. The reports provide detailed insights into watershed characteristics, climate trends, drought history, land use, soil conditions, drainage patterns and projected water availability.

Advertisement

Dr Vivek Gupta, faculty member at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at IIT-Mandi and head of the Himalayan Climate Impact Research Laboratory, said the initiative was intended to bridge the gap between advanced hydrological research and practical decision-making.

“Our goal has been to make climate and water information more usable at the ground level. WatershedAI integrates geomorphic analysis, soil and land-use information, observed and projected climate data, drought indicators and dynamic water-yield models into a unified framework,” he said.

Advertisement

A key feature of the platform is its multilingual capability. WatershedAI can generate complete reports in 19 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Urdu, Malayalam and English, as well as Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese.

Siddiq, a PhD scholar at the Himalayan Climate Impact Research Laboratory and co-developer of the feature, said the aim was to ensure that users across the country could access scientific information in their native language without compromising quality.

The development team also focused on ensuring that the platform functions effectively in areas with limited internet connectivity. Piyush Panpalia, a third-year BTech student at IIT-Mandi and web developer for the platform, said the application was designed to provide a simple and intuitive user experience despite the complexity of the underlying scientific processes.

The platform includes features such as map-based watershed selection, asynchronous report generation, multilingual presentation and in-app communication support.

IIT-Mandi said the initiative aligns with national priorities related to climate adaptation, water resource management and the Digital India programme.

WatershedAI is now publicly accessible through the INCLINE platform, allowing users to generate detailed climate assessments for watersheds across India with a single click.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts