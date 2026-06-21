IIT Mandi holds 14th Convocation, records largest-ever B.Tech batch in institute’s history

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi celebrated its 14th Convocation at its picturesque North Campus at Kamand in Mandi district on Saturday, marking a historic milestone with the graduation of its largest-ever B.Tech cohort.

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A total of 643 students were awarded degrees this year, including 321 undergraduate students, 259 postgraduate students and 63 PhD scholars.

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This year’s convocation was especially significant as the institute’s largest-ever B.Tech batch of 321 students graduated.

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The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including BK Goenka, Founder of Welspun World, as Chief Guest. Prof V Kamakoti, Director of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, attended as Guests of Honour. The event was presided over by Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Retd), Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi.

Addressing the graduating class, Goenka encouraged students to embrace “joy, originality and courage” in an era defined by rapid technological change and artificial intelligence. He emphasised adaptability and resilience as key traits for future leaders.

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Major academic achievements and gold medal winners

A key highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of academic excellence across disciplines. The President of India Gold Medal and Institute Gold Medal in Computer Science and Engineering were awarded to Vayun Goel, who emerged as one of the top achievers of the graduating batch.

Other major awardees included:

Director’s Gold Medal: Sukhvansh Jain

Bioengineering Gold Medal: Sneha Chandna

Civil Engineering Gold Medal: Khushi Rewar

Data Science and Engineering Gold Medal: Bipanjit Singh

Electrical Engineering Gold Medal: Akshar Agrawal

Engineering Physics Gold Medal: Aridaman Singh Chauhan

Mechanical Engineering Gold Medal: Pranjal Vats

Among postgraduate students, gold medal recipients included scholars from diverse fields such as Development Studies, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biotechnology, Structural Engineering, and Management-related programs.

Special awards such as the Institute Innovation Silver Medal, NBCC Awards and memorial medals were also presented to recognize innovation, leadership and interdisciplinary excellence.