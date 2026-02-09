IIT-Mandi holds session on armament research

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), organised a one-day workshop titled Armament Research and Development.

The workshop brought together senior scientists from multiple DRDO laboratories, including the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), and the Defence Institute of High-Altitude Research (DIHAR) to explore collaborative opportunities in advanced defence technologies.

A pact was signed between the IIT Mandi and the DIHAR for joint research and training of manpower.