IIT-Mandi moves up 200 places in THE rankings

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi has recorded a significant improvement in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, moving up by a 200-place ranking band globally.

According to the institute, IIT-Mandi has advanced from the 1,001–1,200 band in the 2026 rankings to the 801–1,000 band in 2027, marking a notable improvement in its international academic standing.

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The latest THE World University Rankings cover 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories, making the 2027 edition the largest in the ranking’s history. The rankings assess institutions on five broad areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international outlook.

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A spokesperson for IIT-Mandi said the improvement reflected its continuing efforts to strengthen academic quality, research, innovation, industry engagement and international collaboration. The institute has also highlighted its focus on interdisciplinary research and partnerships with academic institutions and industry.

Commenting on the achievement, IIT-Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera said the improvement reflected the dedication and hard work of the institute’s faculty, students, staff, alumni and collaborative partners.

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He said the institute would continue its efforts to provide transformative education, undertake cutting-edge research and develop innovations aimed at addressing challenges of importance to society.

The director added that the improved ranking would encourage IIT-Mandi to further strengthen its academic and research environment and contribute to India’s development as well as address global challenges.

The institute said its future priorities would include expanding interdisciplinary research, strengthening collaborations with academic and industry partners, and addressing regional, national and international issues through research and innovation.

The movement into the 801–1,000 band comes as IIT-Mandi continues its efforts to enhance its visibility and academic engagement on the international stage. The institute said its students and researchers would continue working towards meaningful contributions to society and national development through education, research and innovation.