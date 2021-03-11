IIT-Mandi, NSDC ink agreement

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The IIT-Mandi signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship . The aim is to introduce initiatives that will enable effective digital course delivery to the youth, expanding the reach of quality learning and skilling and immersive hands-on learning opportunities.

The collaboration aims to introduce digital courses in emerging technologies such as data science and big data analytics among others. The NSDC, along with IIT-Mandi, will design and conceptualise the programme in line with the training requirements of students and the market, setting up centres of excellence to help develop an entrepreneurial spirit and culture among the youth towards realising the larger vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat as well as capacity building of teachers, trainers and grassroots leaders.

New models of training methodology will be jointly created to make cutting-edge learning opportunities more accessible, leading to enhanced employability. The NSDC will oversee the on-ground implementation of the overall training programme and mobilise the candidates, who are keen to avail the training courses being offered by IIT.

The MoU was signed by Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT-Mandi, and Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer and Officiating CEO, NSDC, in New Delhi on May 19.