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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IIT-Mandi plans Himalayan disaster research, smart agriculture initiatives

IIT-Mandi plans Himalayan disaster research, smart agriculture initiatives

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:19 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi.
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Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, is expanding its research focus towards Himalayan environmental challenges, disaster preparedness, agricultural transformation and sustainable livelihood generation, with a special emphasis on the needs of Himachal Pradesh.

During an interaction with journalists, IIT-Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera said the institute had established the Centre for Climate Control and Disaster Management with a contribution of Rs 20 crore from Tata Trusts.

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He said the Himalayan region faced common environmental threats arising from glacier melting, cloudbursts, landslides and climate change. The centre would focus on research, preparedness and capacity building to help communities respond effectively to natural disasters. The institute also intended to work with state and national disaster management agencies to train local people in evacuation procedures and emergency preparedness.

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Highlighting agricultural challenges, the director said monkey menace, hailstorms and extreme weather conditions were affecting farming activities in Himachal.

IIT-Mandi was promoting smart agriculture through technological interventions such as hydroponics, smart polyhouses, vertical farming and soilless cultivation.

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He asserted that the objective was to develop young agricultural entrepreneurs who could establish technology-based farming units in rural areas, employ two to three persons and generate an income of around Rs 1 lakh.

In an ambitious proposal, the director said he had suggested that the state government allocate two mountain areas to IIT-Mandi for a period of two to three years, on mutually agreed terms and not free of cost.

The institute would work towards converting these areas into biodiversity-rich zones containing at least 10,000 species while developing associated economic activities and job opportunities. He said such initiatives could transform natural resources into economic assets.

The director also highlighted the importance of water conservation and clean drinking water, noting that IIT-Mandi was involving specialists, including visiting experts from the University of California, Los Angeles, in research related to water resources.

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