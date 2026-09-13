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Home / Himachal Pradesh / IIT-Mandi regrets controversy over Janmashtami poster; says content did not represent its views

IIT-Mandi regrets controversy over Janmashtami poster; says content did not represent its views

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The IIT-Mandi has accepted the recommendation of the committee to counsel and sensitise the students concerned instead of initiating disciplinary proceedings.
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, has expressed regret over a poster displayed during a Janmashtami programme organised by students on its campus on September 4, which attracted criticism on social media over alleged caste-based references.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, IIT-Mandi Registrar Kumar Sambhav Pandey said that the poster had hurt the sentiments of the members of a community and the institute empathised with those affected. The poster, titled “Bhagavad Gita — The Timeless Wisdom: Karma,” referred to Chapter 3, Verse 8 and Chapter 4, Verse 13. While explaining the traditional four divisions of society, it described Brahmins as spreading God’s message, Vaishyas as driving the economy and supporting others, Kshatriyas as protecting society and spirituality and Shudras as serving the “higher classes”. The wording, particularly the reference to “Shudras serving higher classes”, drew strong objections online, with critics alleging that it reinforced caste hierarchy.

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When the controversy erupted, the Director constituted a three-member inquiry committee, with the Reservation Cell associated with the proceedings. The committee found that the IIT-Mandi or any officially recognised student body had not organised the event, no institute’s funds were used and no institutional authority had reviewed or endorsed the poster. The institute reiterated its commitment to equality, social justice and a campus free from discrimination.

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“The panel found no evidence of an intention to target or insult any individual or community. It also concluded that the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were not attracted in the case,” the statement reads.

The institute has accepted the recommendation to counsel and sensitise the students concerned instead of initiating disciplinary proceedings. It is also framing guidelines and establishing a mechanism to oversee events on the campus.

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