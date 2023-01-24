IIT-Mandi signs MoU for research on artificial intelligence

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Headquarters (HQ) Maintenance Command, Nagpur, to collaborate on research and development in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Air Vice Marshal Biji Philip, DySMSO, HQ Maintenance Command, Nagpur, and Dr Tulika Srivastava, Dean, Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT-Mandi, signed the MoU.

Srivastava said, “One of the main objectives of the IIT-Mandi is to foster research and development in the field of engineering and technology. I am sure that through this association both the organisations will mutually benefit and it will result in various innovations.”

Under the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate for research projects and technology and skill development in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, human-computer interaction and decision support systems.