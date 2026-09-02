IIT Mandi student found dead in rented accommodation at Kataula

A 24-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, was found dead in his rented accommodation at Kataula in Mandi district on Tuesday.

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The incident came to light after the Kamand Police Post received information that the student had not opened the door of his room.

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A police team reached the spot and conducted an initial inspection. The room was locked from the inside. After opening the door, the police found the student, identified as Gurpreet Singh, son of Satnam Singh and a resident of Dalhousie in Chamba district, lying dead inside the room.

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The police said no suicide note or suspicious object was recovered from the scene. Necessary legal proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated.

The body was taken to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, where a post-mortem examination was conducted today. It was subsequently handed over to the family for the last rites.

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Mandi SP Vinod Kumar said further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death was under way. He said all relevant aspects of the case were being examined as part of the inquiry.