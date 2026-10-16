IIT-Mandi student wins 3 medals at inter-college aquatic meet

Osheen Mahajan, a third-year BTech student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, from Chandigarh, won three medals, including a gold, at the 40th Inter-IIT Aquatic Meet 2026 held at IIT-Kharagpur. She won gold in the women’s 50-m freestyle event, silver in the women’s 100-m freestyle event and bronze in the women’s 50-m butterfly event. Her achievement brought laurels to the institute at the national level in the inter-IIT competition.

A spokesperson for IIT-Mandi said the Inter-IIT Aquatic Meet was an annual sporting event in which students from various IITs across the country competed in different aquatic disciplines. The 40th edition, hosted by IIT-Kharagpur, provided a platform for students to showcase their sporting talent and compete at a high level.

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Congratulating Osheen on her remarkable performance, IIT-Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera said, “Osheen’s success is indeed a source of immense pride for the whole community of IIT-Mandi. Her performance is an embodiment of the qualities of discipline, dedication and perseverance.”

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Osheen’s achievement further strengthens IIT Mandi’s sporting record and highlights the growing participation.