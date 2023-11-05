IIT-Mandi team in Lahaul village to study house cracks

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 4

Residents of Lindur village in Lahaul and Spiti district have been demanding a geological survey since July after their agricultural land and houses developed huge cracks. As many as 10 houses in the village had developed cracks due to the rain disaster, creating panic among the villagers.

A team of geologists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi reached Lindur village yesterday to find out the reasons for huge cracks developing in agricultural land and houses. The survey would continue for the next few days.

Rahul Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, said: “The district administration has signed an MoU with the IIT-Mandi for a geological survey of this village to find out the reasons for cracks in agricultural land and houses. After a detailed study, the administration will take up necessary measures to prevent damage to houses as well to agricultural land in the area.”

He said, “The district administration has set up a few parameters for the study to be conducted by the team. The IIT team has been asked to conduct a geological mapping of the area. Besides, the team will conduct dip and strike measures, orientation positioning study, crack measurement, drone photography and a glacial re-conscience study.”

Will act after study report: DC After the study, the geologists will suggest measures to solve the problem. As per the suggestions of the team, the district administration will take measures to prevent cracks. — Rahul Kumar, Lahaul-Spiti DC

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi