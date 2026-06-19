IIT Mandi to hold 14th convocation on June 20

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, one of India’s premier IITs, is set to host its 14th convocation ceremony on June 20, celebrating the accomplishments of 643 graduating students across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes. The ceremony will honour the academic achievements of the graduating cohort while reaffirming the institute’s commitment to excellence in education, research, innovation, and nation-building.

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This year’s convocation will be graced by BK Goenka, Founder of Welspun World, as the chief guest. Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, will attend the ceremony as guests of honour. The ceremony will be chaired by Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (retd), Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Mandi.

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Medals and awards will be conferred in recognition of outstanding achievements in academics, research, innovation and leadership. Notably, this year’s graduating BTech batch is the largest in the institute’s history.

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Speaking on the occasion, Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “The convocation marks a significant milestone in the lives of our graduating students and is a moment of immense pride for the institute. It reflects years of dedication, perseverance, continuous learning and academic excellence.”