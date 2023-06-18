IIT-Mandi to host G20-S20 meet from June 21-30

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 17

“The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi will host the G20-S20 (Science 20) meeting from June 21 to 30,” a spokesperson of the institute said today.

The meet aims to bring together key stakeholders and experts to engage on various themes like renewable energy, holistic health and skill India and generate actionable insights that can drive progress towards inclusive and sustainable development. Several dignitaries from around the globe are expected to attend the event.

IIT-Mandi Director Prof Laxmidhar Behera said, “The institute is committed to the development of skilled manpower in the fields of sustainable development, climate-controlled agriculture, AI & robotics, drone technology, cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, manufacturing and automation.”

The event will feature insightful keynote addresses, interactive panel discussions, workshops and networking sessions on various theme. Behera said, “The event will start with International Yoga Day on June 21 where institute researchers will demonstrate various technology-enabled yoga and meditation practices and products for holistic health, including posture-correcting yoga mats, AR-VR enabled immersive meditation.”