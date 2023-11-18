IIT-Mandi to host two-day Himalayan Business Summit

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 17

The School of Management at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi today announced Himalayan Business Summit (HiBS), 2023, dedicated to addressing technological disruptions in business.

To explore transformative power of AI

Spokesperson for IIT-Mandi

A spokesperson for the IIT-Mandi said the event, scheduled for November 18 and 19, will unite industry experts, professionals and thought leaders to explore the transformative power of data science (DS) and artificial intelligence (AI).

“The HiBS aims at delving into the rapidly evolving technological landscape, offering strategies for leveraging disruptions to create competitive advantages in businesses. This year’s theme is “Technological Disruptions Arising from DS and AI Advancements”, providing the students with insights from industry luminaries and leaders at IIT-Mandi,” the spokesperson said.

She added, “Studies forecast that DS and AI will revolutionise global industries, potentially adding $13 trillion in economic value by 2030 through improved decision-making and productivity. The summit will cover vital themes, including leadership fostering diverse tech cultures, digital ethics, DS in sustainability management and talent management in the AI era.”

“Set against the Himalayas’ majestic backdrop, the HiBS will combine business discussions with nature’s tranquillity, providing a conducive environment for networking and deep discussions. The summit will also offer a mentorship session, where industry experts will guide aspiring students in navigating the technology-driven business world,” the spokesperson remarked.

“Established in 2022, the School of Management is committed to applied interdisciplinary research and imparting knowledge that fosters a sustainable global impact in management sciences. The school offers programmes tailored to integrate the art and science of management,” she said.

