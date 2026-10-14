IIT-Mandi’s AI model to aid forensic identification

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, are developing a system based on artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify unidentified human remains by analysing skull structures and matching them with facial images. The research aims to support forensic investigations in India, where around 50,000 bodies remain unidentified every year, according to the data cited from the Unidentified and Missing Persons Database (UIMD) of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS.

The Visual Intelligence and Machine Learning (VIML) Group at the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE), IIT-Mandi, is conducting the research. Ravi Shankar Prasad, a PhD research scholar, is doing the research under the supervision of Dinesh Singh, Assistant Professor at the SCEE, who leads the VIML Group.

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The research began in August 2023 and has progressed through several stages, including data collection, preparation of skull and facial information, AI model development, testing and evaluation. The findings have been published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at international conferences in 2026, including the Journal of Visual Computing and Image Representation, the International Conference on Pattern Recognition and the International Joint Conference on Neural Networks.

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The AI system learns the relationship between the shape and the structure of a human skull and the appearance of the corresponding face. During training, it analyses examples of skulls and their associated facial information to identify patterns that can assist in forensic identification.

Once trained, the system can perform two major tasks. First, it can compare a skull with facial images in a database and generate a shortlist of potential matches, helping investigators narrow down possible identities. Second, when the photographs of an individual are unavailable, the system can use skull-related information to generate a probable facial representation.

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Unlike traditional facial reconstruction methods, which often involve time-consuming clay modelling and require the expertise of a forensic artist, the AI-based approach seeks to make the process more efficient and systematic. However, the generated facial representations are estimates and cannot independently establish a person’s identity.

According to the research team, initial evaluations using skull and facial data sets in a research environment have produced promising results. The findings indicate that AI can learn meaningful relationships between skull structures and facial appearances, potentially supporting candidate identification and facial reconstruction.

The researchers are now focusing on improving the model’s accuracy and evaluating its performance using larger and more diverse data sets, particularly those representing Indian populations.

India’s considerable population diversity makes the development of population-specific forensic data sets especially important. AI systems trained predominantly on data from other populations may not perform equally well for Indian individuals.

The IIT-Mandi research, therefore, seeks to develop technology better suited to Indian forensic applications. The researchers emphasise that the system is intended to assist forensic experts, not replace them, and that further testing and validation will be necessary before wider practical deployment.