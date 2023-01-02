Illegal constructions unabated in seismic zone V

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 1

Despite the fact that the Dhauladhar range falls under seismic zone-V, unplanned construction of hotels, shopping complexes, houses and other activities has become the order of the day. Nothing has been done to streamline the system.

A senior officer of the Town and Country Planning said in Palampur, four storeys plus one, subject to the floor area ratio (FRA), with a height of 21 metres were permitted. In Dharamsala, construction zones have been divided into three categories — core areas, restricted areas and other areas. In core areas, only two-storey residential buildings are allowed; in restricted areas, three storeys plus one were allowed while in other areas, four storeys plus one were permitted.

But in many areas of the district, several buildings have come up in violation of the norms laid down by the department. Even today, many illegal buildings are under construction.

A Town and Country Planning officer claimed the department had been keeping checks on illegal buildings and in many cases, they had issued notices for norm violations. He said however, there was a provision to regularise these constructions by paying a compounding fee.

KB Ralhan, convener of the NGO, People’s Voice, and Anup Dhiman, architect, are of the view that most of these rules of the department are confined to official files. In reality, the agencies dealing with the development and planning of towns have failed to streamline the system and rules laid down by the state government were not implemented in letter and spirit. Several areas adjoining Palampur, Baijnath, Bir, Kangra, Gaggal, Dharamsala and McLeodganj have turned into huge concrete jungles, they said.

After earthquakes in Nepal, Gujarat and Uttarakhand, the state government took measures to regulate construction activities and brought all important towns of Kangra district within the purview of the Town and Country Planning Act. However, the efforts to streamline constructions have remained confined to paper and in the past 10 years, most towns have witnessed unplanned construction.