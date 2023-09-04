Illegal felling of trees must be stopped

In the garb of safety, people are axing trees illegally. Cutting down trees for no reason is wrong and must be stopped by the authorities concerned. We lost many trees to the disaster this monsoon and if the illegal felling of trees continues, it will have wider repercussions for the environment in the long run. Neha Sharma, Shimla

Repair damaged roads before World Cup match

many roads in the Dharamsala region have been badly damaged following the recent rains. The PWD department should immediately start repairing the roads as Dharamsala will be hosting a cricket World Cup match next month. The poor condition of the roads would bring a bad name to the region at the international level. Mukesh Kumar, Dharamsala

Restore train service to Kangra

For over an year, the narrow-gauge train service in Kangra district has been lying suspended. The train service was suspended after the railway bridge over Chakki river was damaged due to floods in August 2022. The bridge has not been repaired so far, and the authorities concerned should do the needful so the railway service could be resumed. Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

